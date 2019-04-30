Webb struck out one and retired the only two batters he faced to record his first save in a 3-1 win over the Padres on Monday.

After picking up his first win in his last appearance, Webb recorded the first save of his major-league career. The right-hander breezed through 0.2 innings, forcing a groundout and a strikeout to end the game. Luke Jackson and A.J. Minter were unavailable, but Webb could have a chance to earn more opportunities if he keeps producing. The right-hander hasn't allowed a run through six appearances this season.