Braves' Jacob Webb: Earns first save
Webb struck out one and retired the only two batters he faced to record his first save in a 3-1 win over the Padres on Monday.
After picking up his first win in his last appearance, Webb recorded the first save of his major-league career. The right-hander breezed through 0.2 innings, forcing a groundout and a strikeout to end the game. Luke Jackson and A.J. Minter were unavailable, but Webb could have a chance to earn more opportunities if he keeps producing. The right-hander hasn't allowed a run through six appearances this season.
