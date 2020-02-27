Braves' Jacob Webb: Healthy, but being eased in camp
Manager Brian Snitker said Webb (elbow) is healthy and throwing well during Braves camp, but the right-hander is still about a week away from being cleared for his Grapefruit League debut, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Snitker had similar comments about fellow reliever A.J. Minter (shoulder), who is being brought along slowly this spring after his 2019 season ended in early September due to injury, just as Webb's did. The delay in the two pitchers' schedules probably won't put either at risk of missing Opening Day, though the fact that both have minor-league options remaining could factor into Snitker's roster decisions. Webb seemingly has a better case for a spot in the Atlanta bullpen by virtue of his performance last season prior to requiring arthroscopic elbow surgery. Over his 36 appearances, Webb posted a 1.39 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB in 32.1 frames.
