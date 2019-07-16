Braves' Jacob Webb: Hopes to return after minimum
Webb (elbow) is optimistic that he'll be able to return from the injured list after the 10-day minimum, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Webb was placed on the shelf Monday due to a right elbow impingement, though he believes the issue to be minor. A timeline for his return likely won't be announced until the results from the right-hander's MRI and CT scan are revealed, however. Webb will be eligible to return from the injured list beginning July 23.
