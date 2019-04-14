Webb was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Webb was one of Gwinnett's top relievers last season with a 3.13 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB over 31.2 innings, and turned that into an early-season promotion in 2019. The 25-year-old will look to make his major-league debut with the Braves, likely in a low-leverage spot.

