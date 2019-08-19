Webb was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and placed on the 60-day injured list with a right elbow impingement.

The move frees up a 40-man roster spot for Billy Hamilton, who was claimed off waivers. Webb is likely done for the season after logging a 1.39 ERA in 36 MLB appearances and a 6.97 ERA in 10 appearances at Triple-A.

