The Braves optioned Webb (hand) to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Webb wasn't likely to pitch over the next couple days after sustaining a hand contusion over the weekend, but the injury never really affected his chances of breaking camp with the big club. The right-hander's lack of prior big-league experience always made it likely that he'll open the season in the minors, though his place on the 40-man roster gives him a decent shot at surfacing in Atlanta at some point in 2019. Webb was one of Gwinnett's top relievers upon receiving a promotion from Double-A Mississippi last season, as he turned in a 3.13 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB In 31.2 innings.

