Webb (3-0) picked up the win in Sunday's extra-inning victory over the Cardinals, tossing a perfect ninth inning.

Atlanta was down 3-0 entering the ninth, but after the offense posted a three-spot in the top of the frame, Webb needed only seven pitches to produce weak contact from the heart of the Cards' order and sent the game to extras. He then got rewarded when his teammates tacked on another run in the top of the 10th. Webb has been sharp since joining the Atlanta bullpen in mid-April, collecting three wins, three holds and a save in 18 appearances with a 1.72 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB through 15.2 innings.

