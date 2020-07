Webb was placed on the 45-day injured list with a right shoulder strain Tuesday, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Webb could have played a role in Atlanta's bullpen this season, as he produced a strong 1.39 ERA in his 32.1-inning debut last year, but he'll now be sidelined for at least the majority of the campaign. It's not clear when he's expected to return, but he won't be eligible to do so until early September.