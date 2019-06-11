Webb struck out one with one walk through 1.1 scoreless innings to record his second save in a 13-7 win over the Pirates on Monday.

Webb entered the game with two outs in the eighth inning with two runners on base and quickly forced a groundout before delivering a scoreless ninth inning to nail down his second save. Webb has a 3-0 record with a 2.57 ERA through 21 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories