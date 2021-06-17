site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Jacob Webb: Recalled by Atlanta
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Webb was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
Webb has pitched 16 times at the big-league level this season, struggling to a 5.63 ERA and 1.88 WHIP. Kyle Muller was optioned in a corresponding move.
