Webb was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Webb was sent to the minors in late June, and he allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out nine in 4.2 innings across four relief appearances during his most recent stint at Triple-A Gwinnett. The right-hander should reclaim a low-leverage role in Atlanta's bullpen after he posted a 5.29 ERA and 1.82 WHIP in 17 innings across 17 relief appearances in the big leagues earlier in the season. Pablo Sandoval was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.