The Braves reinstated Webb (shoulder) from the 45-day injured list Tuesday.
After completing his rehab for the strained right shoulder he suffered late in summer camp, Webb is finally ready to make his 2020 debut. The 27-year-old was a key cog in the late innings for Atlanta as a rookie last season, posting a 1.39 ERA while collecting two saves and nine holds across 36 appearances. Since he missed the first month and a half of the season, Webb could work mostly in lower-leverage situations initially as the Braves look to ease him back into the bullpen mix.