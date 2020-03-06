Braves' Jacob Webb: Sent to Triple-A
Webb was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.
Webb posted a 1.39 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB over 32.1 innings for the Braves last season and appeared to have a promising chance to make the Opening Day roster, but he'll instead begin the season at Triple-A. The 26-year-old actually struggled at Gwinnett last year with a 6.97 ERA, so he'll look to get off to a better start in 2020.
