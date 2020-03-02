Play

Webb (elbow) will make his second appearance of the spring Tuesday against Tampa Bay, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Webb missed the second half of last season with an elbow issue which eventually required arthroscopic surgery. While the Braves have been cautious with him early in camp, he should still have time to build up by Opening Day. He's so far faced just a single batter in Grapefruit League action.

