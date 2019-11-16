Webb (elbow) is expected to be healthy in time for Opening Day, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Webb missed the second half of last season with a right elbow impingement that eventually required surgery. However, he should be recovered for the start of 2020, and he is expected to serve in the major-league bullpen after he was effective prior to his injury. The 26-year-old recorded a 1.39 ERA with a 28:12 K:BB over 36 appearances in 2019.