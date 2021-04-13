Webb (0-1) was charged with the loss in Monday's game against the Marlins after surrendering two runs (one earned) on three hits in the 10th inning.

It did not take long for Webb to see some action after he was called up to the active roster Saturday. Unfortunately, Webb's first outing of 2021 was not great. The first three batters he faced notched hits against him, allowing the go-ahead runs to score. While he was able to retire the next three batters and limit the damage, he was still left with the loss. The 27-year-old has previously shown some ability to be a bullpen contributor, compiling a 1.06 ERA and 38:17 K:BB across 42.1 innings for Atlanta in 2019 and 2020.