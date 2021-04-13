Webb (0-1) was charged with the loss after Monday's game against the Marlins, surrendering two runs (one earned) on three hits in the 10th inning.

It did not take long for Webb to see some action after he was called up to the Braves' active roster only two days prior to Monday's game. Unfortunately, Webb's first outing of 2021 was not great. The first three batters he faced would notch hits against him, allowing the go-ahead runs to score. While he was able to retire the next three batters and limit the damage, he was still left with the loss. The 27-year-old had a poor outing Monday, but has shown the ability to pitch well in the majors, compiling a 1.06 ERA across 42.1 innings in 2019 and 2020.