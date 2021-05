Webb (1-2) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits while recording just one out in the 10th inning Thursday, taking the loss to the Pirates.

Webb allowed three singles before recording his only out in the 10th, surrendering the lead. The 27-year-old doesn't receive many high-leverage innings for Atlanta; however, he got the chance Thursday and couldn't come through. He carries a 6.00 ERA and a team-high 1.80 WHIP, struggling to stay consistent between appearances.