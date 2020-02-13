Braves' Jacob Webb: Throwing without restrictions
Webb (elbow) is throwing without any restrictions, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Webb is on track to be ready for the start of the 2020 season after missing the second half of the 2019 campaign with a right elbow impingement that ultimately required surgery. The 26-year-old should reprise his role in Atlanta's bullpen after posting a 1.39 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB across 32.1 innings last season.
