Decker agreed to a minor-league contract with the Braves on Thursday that includes an invite to spring training.

The 27-year-old made appearances in the majors each of the past five seasons, but he hasn't impressed much in any of those stints. Decker's biggest calling card is his ability to get on base, as he holds an 11.5 percent walk rate for his career. However, his high strikeout numbers and inability to hit for average in the big leagues largely limits his value to that of a Quad-A outfielder.