Braves' Jaff Decker: Sent to minor-league camp
Decker was reassigned to minor-league spring training on Sunday.
Decker agreed to a minor-league deal with the Braves that included a spring training invite this offseason, but the veteran outfielder wasn't able put together a strong enough camp to place himself into the Opening Day roster consideration. Decker hit just .212 this spring (7-for-33) and struck out in over one-third of his at-bats. He'll begin the 2018 campaign in the minors.
