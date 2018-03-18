Decker was reassigned to minor-league spring training on Sunday.

Decker agreed to a minor-league deal with the Braves that included a spring training invite this offseason, but the veteran outfielder wasn't able put together a strong enough camp to place himself into the Opening Day roster consideration. Decker hit just .212 this spring (7-for-33) and struck out in over one-third of his at-bats. He'll begin the 2018 campaign in the minors.