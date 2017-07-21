Garcia will likely take the mound during Friday's game against the Dodgers despite swirling trade rumors, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports.

The Braves are planning on having Garcia take the mound amidst ongoing talks to multiple ball clubs over the past 24 hours. In particular, the Minnesota Twins have been pushing hard for the lefty's services, but no deal has come to fruition at this point in time. With a situation as fluid as this one, Garcia could be scratched prior to the first pitch if a deal is forthcoming, with Aaron Blair likely waiting in the wings to toe the rubber in that instance.