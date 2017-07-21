Braves' Jaime Garcia: Expecting to start
Garcia will likely take the mound during Friday's game against the Dodgers despite swirling trade rumors, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports.
The Braves are planning on having Garcia take the mound amidst ongoing talks to multiple ball clubs over the past 24 hours. In particular, the Minnesota Twins have been pushing hard for the lefty's services, but no deal has come to fruition at this point in time. With a situation as fluid as this one, Garcia could be scratched prior to the first pitch if a deal is forthcoming, with Aaron Blair likely waiting in the wings to toe the rubber in that instance.
More News
-
Braves' Jaime Garcia: Not headed to Twins yet•
-
Braves' Jaime Garcia: Reportedly headed to Minnesota•
-
Braves' Jaime Garcia: Fans seven D-backs in win•
-
Braves' Jaime Garcia: Drops fourth straight decision Wednesday•
-
Braves' Jaime Garcia: Hammered again Thursday•
-
Braves' Jaime Garcia: Coughs up six runs in no-decision•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...