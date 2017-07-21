Garcia's potential trade to the Twins is not completed, and the Braves are still talking with other clubs interested in the left-hander, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The Braves appear to be trying to squeeze a bigger return out of Garcia's potential suitors. The left-hander can eat innings but has displayed inconsistent skills in recent years, though his new destination will determine his fantasy value moving forward. Garcia is still being listed as the Braves' probable starter for Friday against the Dodgers, but could be scratched ahead of the outing if a trade with the Twins or another team is deemed imminent. Aaron Blair would likely enter the rotation if Garcia is indeed scratched.