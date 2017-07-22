Garcia (4-7) allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out four in Friday's win over the Dodgers.

The left-hander supplied himself with all the offense he would need in this one, smacking a grand slam off Alex Wood in the fifth inning. Garcia has bounced back from a rough stretch in late June and early July to deliver two straight quality starts, and while the veteran is still penciled into a trip to the mound for the Braves in Arizona on Wednesday, his next outing seems almost certain to come in another uniform instead.