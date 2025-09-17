Atlanta transferred Fraley (oblique) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Carson Ragsdale, who was claimed off waivers. It also officially ends Fraley's season after he had landed on the 10-day IL over the weekend with an oblique strain. Fraley has one more year of arbitration eligibility but could be non-tendered by Atlanta this offseason.