Lamb agreed to a contract with Atlanta on Sunday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The financial terms of the deal have yet to to be released, but Lamb's recent track record suggests it will likely be of the minor-league variety. Lamb had a pair of strong seasons in 2016 and 2017, posted a combined wRC+ of 112, but he's been nowhere near that level since then. Over the last three seasons, he's hit just .205/.309/.351 and hasn't had a wRC+ higher than 79 in any of them. That performance might work for a backup catcher, but it's not close to sufficient for a corner infielder. It would take quite a big bounceback for him to play a significant role this season.