Lamb has struggled this spring, going 4-for-28 (.143) with a double and a 3:9 BB:K, and he may not break camp with a spot on the Opening Day roster, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

When he signed in February, Lamb was expected to be the team's primary left-handed power source off the bench, but Atlanta has other options for that role including Jason Kipnis (.238/.273/.429 with one homer and a 1:6 BB:K through 21 at-bats). Neither player has particularly impressed however, and the fact that Lamb is already on the 40-man roster could end up making the difference if neither veteran steps up over the final week of exhibition play.