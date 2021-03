Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Lamb was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates due to general soreness, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Snitker downplayed Lamb's injury and said the 30-year-old will likely be back in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays. Johan Camargo will fill for Lamb on Wednesday, playing third base and batting cleanup.