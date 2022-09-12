Odorizzi registered a no-decision during Sunday's 8-7 loss to Seattle, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

Making his return from an arm injury, Odorizzi served up a leadoff Julio Rodriguez long ball but kept Seattle's offense under control otherwise until he was chased in the fourth inning following four baserunners and three runs. The poor outing is the 32-year-old's second with Atlanta though he's held the opposition to no more than two runs in his other four turns. He's pitched to a 4.96 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 29 innings with Atlanta and is scheduled to take the mound again next weekend against Philadelphia.