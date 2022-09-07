Odorizzi (arm) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and is tentatively in line to start Sunday's game in Seattle, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Before Atlanta locks Odorizzi in for a start this weekend, the coaching and training staffs will likely check in him with Thursday to see how he feels physically a day after the side session. Odorizzi hasn't pitched since Aug. 28 after he was scratched in advance of his previous start last weekend against the Marlins when he experienced some arm fatigue.