Odorizzi, whom Atlanta acquired from the Astros on Monday, will make his team debut Saturday as a starter in one of the doubleheader games versus the Mets, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The upcoming twin bill will be the first of two doubleheaders on consecutive Saturdays for Atlanta, so expect the team to maintain a six-man rotation for at least the next two weeks. After that, manager Brian Snitker and his staff will likely assess where his pitching staff stands from a health and performance standpoint before determining whether to move back to a five-man rotation or keep the six-man setup in place. If all of Atlanta's other starters remain healthy following the two doubleheaders and Snitker's preference is to go with a five-man rotation, Odorizzi and Ian Anderson would seemingly be the pitchers most at risk of losing out on a starting spot. Over his 12 starts with Houston this season spanning 60 innings, Odorizzi turned in a respectable 3.75 ERA and 1.15 WHIP.