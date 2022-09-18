Odorizzi took a no-decision versus the Phillies on Saturday. He allowed a run on two hits and one walk while striking out five over 4.2 innings.

While the surface stats look good, the Phillies were able to work some long at-bats against the right-hander. Odorizzi exited the game one out short of a win after throwing 61 of 93 pitches for strikes. He's now failed to complete six innings in six of his seven starts for Atlanta since coming over in a trade from Houston at the deadline. Through 93.2 innings this year, he has a 4.04 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 73:28 K:BB. Odorizzi is tentatively projected for a rematch on the road against the Phillies next week.