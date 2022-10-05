Odorizzi (6-6) got the win after he tossed five innings, giving up one run on two hits and a walk while striking out seven in Tuesday's victory against the Marlins.

Odorizzi pitched three scoreless frames to open Tuesday's outing before surrendering a solo home run to Jesus Sanchez in the fourth inning. The long ball accounted for the only blemish on his line while his seven strikeouts were his highest total since Aug. 22. The right-hander will finish the regular season with a 4.40 ERA and 1.33 WHIP while striking out 86 batters over 106.1 innings in 22 starts.