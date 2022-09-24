Odorizzi (5-6) took the loss in Friday's 9-1 rout at the hands of the Phillies, surrendering eight runs on 10 hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out six.

The Ks salvaged a little fantasy value for the right-hander, but this was still Odorizzi's worst performance since being shipped to Atlanta at the trade deadline. His 5.97 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB through 37.2 innings for his new club are shaky at best, but with Spencer Strider (oblique) landing on the IL this week, Odorizzi's spot in the rotation for the rest of the season seems secure.