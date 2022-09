Odorizzi has been scratched from Saturday's start against the Marlins due to arm fatigue, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Odorizzi was relatively effective over his last two starts, but Atlanta will choose to skip his turn through the rotation this weekend due to his arm issue. Bryce Elder will take his place as Saturday's starter, while Odorizzi is expected to return to the mound sometime during Atlanta's series in Seattle next weekend.