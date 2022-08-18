Odorizzi (0-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings against the Mets. He struck out two.

Things got off to a bad start for Odorizzi on Wednesday, as Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor both clocked home runs in the first inning. The veteran then served up a home run to Brett Baty in the second and a run-scoring double in the sixth. Odorizzi has now surrendered nine runs in 13,2 innings as a Brave and has inflated his ERA to 4.15. He will look to find his form again in his next start, which is lined up to be at Pittsburgh next week.