Odorizzi (4-4) was dealt the loss in his Atlanta debut in Game 1 of a doubleheader Saturday with the Mets. He struck out four over 4.2 innings and was charged with three runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks.

Though Odorizzi wasn't especially effective or efficient with his pitch count in his Atlanta debut, he looks like he'll maintain a spot in the rotation moving forward after Ian Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. According to David O'Brien of The Athletic, Anderson will remain on the taxi squad and start one game of another doubleheader this upcoming Saturday in Miami, but manager Brian Snitker said the right-hander will return to Gwinnett following the twin bill in light of his recent struggles. Odorizzi, meanwhile, had generally pitched well prior to being acquired from Houston last week, so Atlanta won't pull the plug on him as a starter after one substandard outing. He's expected to make his second start with Atlanta in the other doubleheader game against the Marlins this weekend.