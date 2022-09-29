Odorizzi did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over 3.2 innings in a 3-2 loss against the Nationals.

For the fourth start in a row, Odorizzi failed to complete five innings. Wednesday's struggles were highlighted by a 0:3 K:BB on the night as manager Brian Snitker opted to turn to the bullpen in the fourth inning with Atlanta fighting for the division title. In nine starts since being traded to Atlanta, Odorizzi owns a 5.69 ERA with one win compared to three losses. He is tentatively scheduled to face Miami next week.