Odorizzi allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Sunday.

Odorizzi limited the Cardinals to one walk through five innings, but he gave up a two-out solo home run to Lars Nootbaar in the sixth. The Cardinals built off of that and added three straight singles to earn another run before Dylan Lee was brought in as a reliever. Odorizzi fell one out short of a quality start in this one. He's struggled a bit with Atlanta, posting a 4.28 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 25.1 innings through five starts after he was traded from Houston at the deadline. The right-hander is projected for a favorable home start versus the Marlins next weekend.