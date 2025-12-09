Karinchak signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Karinchak will receive a new opportunity with Atlanta after failing to make his way to the big leagues while with the White Sox during the 2025 campaign. His last major-league action dates back to the 2023 campaign while with Cleveland, posting a 3.23 ERA with a 52:28 K:BB across 39.0 innings. Karinchak will presumably begin the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Gwinnett and serve as organizational depth.