Shuster could pitch his way into an early call-up this season, MLB Pipeline reports.

Given the lingering uncertainty around Mike Soroka (Achilles, hamstring) and Ian Anderson (5.00 ERA last year), there may indeed be a path for Shuster to make his MLB debut with Atlanta in the first half of the 2023 campaign. The 24-year-old left-hander went 25th overall in the 2020 MLB Draft out of Wake Forest University and worked to a 3.29 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 145:38 K:BB in 139.1 innings last summer between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett.