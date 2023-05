Shuster will be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Tuesday's game against the Rangers, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Shuster has been knocked around in both of his previous two starts this season, allowing four runs in each outing while giving up 12 combined hits. He'll be asked to take the mound Tuesday in place of Max Fried, who was sent to the 15-day IL on May 9 due to a forearm strain.