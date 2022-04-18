Shuster tied a Southern League record Saturday by striking out eight straight batters, finishing his start for Double-A Mississippi with a career-high 12 strikeouts over five scoreless innings against Biloxi. He allowed just two hits and a walk.

The game was called after five innings due to rain, otherwise Shuster would have had a chance to break the record. The 23-year-old southpaw now has a 17:2 K:BB through his first 10 innings for Mississippi this season, and a promotion to Triple-A could happen fairly quickly if he keeps dominating Double-A hitters. Shuster is Atlanta's No. 9 fantasy prospect after being the 25th overall pick in the 2020 Draft out of Wake Forest, but he could be poised for a big rise up the rankings this season given his clean mechanics, strong command and plus fastball-changeup combination.