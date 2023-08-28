Shuster (4-3) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Giants.

Shuster gave up two runs through four innings and was charged with two more during the Giants' four-run fifth frame. It was his first MLB appearance since June 24. In between his last two MLB outings, he made eight starts with Triple-A Gwinnett, posting an unsightly 7.32 ERA during that stretch. Shuster now owns a 5.26 ERA and 28:24 K:BB through 49.2 MLB innings. If he sees another turn in the rotation, he'd be projected to face the Dodgers on the road.