Kelenic is starting in left field and batting ninth in Friday's season opener against the Phillies.
The 24-year-old will take his expected place at the bottom of Atlanta's lineup against right-handed pitching as Zack Wheeler starts Friday for Philadelphia. Kelenic struggled to a .432 OPS during spring training, though he finished strong with five hits, inlcuding a triple and a homer, in his final 14 at-bats. Adam Duvall is expected to take over in left field versus left-handed starters.
