Kelenic went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

The third-inning shot off Miles Mikolas was Kelenic's 11th long ball of the season, and he appears to be shaking off the slump he was mired in prior to the All-Star break. The 25-year-old outfielder went 0-for-22 in the six games before the break, but after ripping a triple in the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader, he's collected extra-base hits in consecutive games for the first time since July 6-7.