Kelenic, Marco Gonzales and Evan White were traded from Seattle to Atlanta on Sunday in exchange for Cole Phillips and Jackson Kowar, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Kelenic was once regarded as the top prospect in baseball, but he struggled to consistently perform at the major-league level with the Mariners. Over portions of three seasons in Seattle, he slashed .204/.283/.373 with 32 home runs, 109 RBI, 105 runs and 24 steals over 252 games. However, he'll now get a chance for a fresh start in Atlanta as part of a move that was largely made by Seattle for financial purposes. Atlanta already has a talented outfield that includes Ronald Acuna, Michael Harris and Vaughn Grissom, so Kelenic may have to settle for a part-time role with his new club if Atlanta moves forward with its plan to play Grissom in left field.