Atlanta president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said Thursday that the team is leaning toward playing Kelenic every day in left field rather than platooning him, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

This isn't terribly surprising to hear since Atlanta doesn't have an obvious platoon partner for Kelenic right now, but it's nonetheless encouraging for his fantasy prospects. Kelenic actually had a better OPS against lefties (.774) than he did versus righties (.738) in 2023, although in his career he has just a .566 OPS and 29.9 percent strikeout rate against southpaws. Atlanta feels that giving the 24-year-old regular work versus lefties will be the best way for him to improve.