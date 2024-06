Kelenic will start in center field and bat leadoff in Saturday's game versus the Rays.

With Michael Harris (hamstring) joining Ronald Acuna (knee) on the shelf, Atlanta has lost each of its last two leadoff hitters against right-handed pitching. Kelenic will get the next crack at the job, which is quite a promotion given that he hadn't previously batted higher than seventh this season. This is also his first start of the season in center field.