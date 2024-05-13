Kelenic went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Mets.

Kelenic got Atlanta on the board first with a solo home run off Luis Severino in the second inning. He now has two home runs in the last week after having none in all of April and is slashing .274/.322/.393 with seven RBI, 10 runs and a 6:29 BB:K in 90 plate appearances.